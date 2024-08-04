Home page politics

From: Ekaterina Yalunina

Press Split

Harris is also ready for a debate. But when and where – that is where the dispute arises. © Mat Otero/AP

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris both want a TV debate, but disagree about the date and venue.

Washington – Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris are engaged in a public tussle over a date for a TV debate in the US election campaign. Trump announced on his online platform TruthSocial that he had spoken to the television station FoxNews agreed on a date for a debate with Harris on September 4. Harris, on the other hand, insists on a previously set date on September 10 at the broadcaster ABC.

Kamala Harris’ campaign team reacted sharply to Trump’s announcement, accusing him of being “afraid” of the debate. Michael Tyler, communications director for Harris’ campaign, said in an email to Newsweek sent statement: “Donald Trump is scared and is trying to get out of the debate he has already agreed to and is running straight to FoxNewsto help him out. He must stop playing games and show up for the debate he committed to on September 10.”

Dispute over TV duel: Harris and Trump disagree on date before US election

Harris was already prepared to appear at the originally scheduled ABC-News debate on September 10. This debate was scheduled before President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on July 21. After Biden withdrew, Trump’s campaign released a statement refused to commit to a debate with HarrisTrump had complained about the sudden substitution among the Democrats and lamented that he would have to completely reorient his election campaign.

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

Late Friday, however, Trump posted on TruthSocialthat he is one Debate against Harris at FoxNews on 4 SeptemberIt was initially unclear whether Harris would also agree to this debate. Harris was unimpressed and stated on Platform X that she would attend the debate on September 10, which Trump had also agreed to. “I hope to see him there.” Harris also mocked the fact that Trump had initially stated that he was ready for a debate at any time and in any place – but now suddenly only at a certain time and in a “safe place” for him.

US election campaign: Trump insults Harris – “Stupid version of Bernie Sanders”

Trump is notorious for attacking his opponents with harsh insults. The Republican presidential candidate has called Harris “stupid.” “She has a really low IQ,” the former US president claimed at a campaign event in Atlanta, Georgia. Trump denigrated the incumbent vice president and Democratic presidential candidate as a “madwoman” and a “radical left freak.”

The Republican compared Harris to Senator Bernie Sanders, who himself ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the past and represents very left-wing positions. “She’s worse than Bernie Sanders. She’s like Bernie Sanders, but not as smart,” he mocked. “She’s a dumb version of Bernie Sanders, and even further to the left than him.” (dpa/jal)