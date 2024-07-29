Abdullah Abu Daif (Washington)

The United States of America is approaching the presidential elections, which observers see as more competitive and heated than the last three or four rounds, and they see it as controversial, as Donald Trump competes with Kamala Harris, the “Democratic” candidate, the alternative to current President Joe Biden, after he withdrew his candidacy in a rare historical precedent; due to his poor health.

There are clear differences between Harris and Trump in their statements about their policies towards the United States’ two largest allies in the world, the European Union and NATO, while experts believe that the stage of election statements may not be as serious as the stage of implementation when someone is already in a position of responsibility in the White House.

Harris’ foreign policy is not expected to change from Biden’s, with regard to supporting America’s allies, especially the European Union, NATO and Ukraine, in light of the military escalation with Russia over the past two years, said Mick Mulroy, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East, a retired CIA officer and ABC security and defense analyst.

He explained to Al-Ittihad that Harris will focus more on continuing US support to build the capabilities of allies and partners in the Indian and Pacific Oceans region to confront the ongoing threat from counter-forces, which has been increasing significantly in recent years.

According to the British research center, the amount of monetary support from the United States to NATO, even during the Trump era, amounted to 70 percent of the total defense spending of the governments of the member states of the alliance, and in 2019 Washington spent about 3.4 percent of its gross national product on defense.

However, both Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance have indicated that they intend to cut off U.S. military aid to Ukraine. Trump will also try to force Ukraine to cede some of its territory currently controlled by Russia, although it is not certain that Ukraine will agree to do so. Conversely, if Harris wins, we can expect continued support for Ukraine.

In a related context, American researcher Muhammad Al-Hindi believes that there will be no major fundamental differences between Harris and Trump regarding NATO and the European Union, which remain major allies of the United States that it cannot do without to the same extent as the alliance and the union, and because they are unable to do without America, no matter who the president is.

Al-Hindi expects that Trump will not be able to meet the requirements of supporting Ukraine if he wins the presidential elections, especially with the state of unfriendliness with Russia led by Putin, which may encourage military escalation in Ukraine if Trump wins.