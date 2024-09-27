According to the poll, the slight progress means that the November 5 elections will be decided by a very narrow margin.

The poll conducted by Bloomberg News/Morning Consult showed Harris leading by 7 percentage points in Nevada, 5 points in Pennsylvania, 3 points in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, and 2 points in North Carolina, while the two competitors tied in Georgia.

In all seven states, Harris leads by three percentage points among likely voters, a lead that is two points higher than last month.

About 47 percent of likely voters believe she will win the election, regardless of whether they support her or not, compared to about 40 percent who say Trump will win.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted earlier this month showed that Trump’s campaign pledge to increase tariffs on imported goods has the support of a narrow majority of voters, demonstrating his economic advantage over Harris.

An opinion poll conducted by the New York Times in swing states and published on Monday also reported that Trump has a slight lead in Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.

The Bloomberg poll said Trump still leads Harris in terms of who would be better at handling the economy, but his lead is shrinking, with his lead standing at just 4 percentage points in the latest poll, down from six points in August.

On immigration, Trump holds a 14-point confidence advantage among likely voters, although during a September 10 debate he exaggerated a false claim that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, eat residents’ pets.