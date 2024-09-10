Ahmed Murad (Washington, Cairo)

US presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump sought to win voters’ support through a “historic” debate hosted by ABC yesterday in Pennsylvania, which was watched by tens of millions of Americans.

The debate lacked one of the elements of excitement and intensity that characterized its counterparts in previous years, as the candidate’s microphone would be turned off while his opponent was speaking, in a procedure adopted at the request of Trump’s team.

And the day before yesterday, a series of new polls of voters’ opinions showed that the difference between the candidates is so small that either of them could win in November.

The US presidential elections face a number of challenges, most notably the security situation, which profoundly affects voters’ choices, making it play an important role in determining the winner of the US presidential race.

According to a security report by the US Department of Homeland Security, the presidential elections face a complex set of threats. In this context, Dr. Noha Bakr, Professor of Political Science at the American University in Cairo and expert in American affairs, explained that internal security challenges are one of the important factors that greatly affect the US presidential race, through their significant impact on voters’ choices and behavior during election campaigns. These challenges may play an important role in determining the winner of the presidency.

The expert in American affairs stated in a statement to “Al-Ittihad” that armed violence is at the forefront of the security challenges facing the American elections, as the rates of armed violence have increased in the United States in recent years, including mass shootings, noting that these events highlight the issues of gun control and security reforms, which prompts voters to think about the candidates’ policies on these issues, noting that the Democrats always tend to vote to reduce the sale and use of weapons.

The professor at the American University in Cairo stressed that the protests and social unrest witnessed in the United States in recent years, especially those related to racism and social justice, significantly affect voters’ perceptions of candidates’ responses to social issues and their orientations towards community safety.

She said, “The security challenges affecting the US presidential race include three other issues, the first of which is related to cybersecurity, as the country could be exposed to cyber attacks that affect vital infrastructure and elections, and the candidates’ position on strengthening cybersecurity may express the extent of their ability to protect the country.”

The second concerns employment and urban relief, where employment, poverty and social problems affect domestic stability, making social and political security a priority for voters, and the third concerns the threat of domestic extremists, which makes national security and peacemaking issues a top concern for voters, and is used by candidates as campaign promises.

Bakr pointed out that security incidents contribute to forming a certain image of candidates, and voters usually tend to choose candidates who show strength and confidence in dealing with these issues. The attempted assassination of Trump and his momentary composure in dealing with the event had a positive impact in opinion polls on voting in his favor.

She pointed out that security conditions may be linked to the economy, and therefore fears of violence or chaos may affect voters’ choices, as they tend to choose those who ensure stability, and that security challenges lead to a change in electoral discourse, which prompts candidates to focus on security issues and respond to them in their electoral programmes.

Dr. Ayman Al-Raqab, a professor of political science at Al-Quds University, explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the challenges facing American internal security represent a priority in the programs and electoral campaigns of the American presidential candidates, Trump and Harris, which has made the political discourse associated with these elections more polarizing and divisive, especially with the spread of false and misleading information on social media.