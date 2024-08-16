Washington.- President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris showed how the Democratic baton has been passed in their first joint public appearance since he stepped down, celebrating a victory on lowering drug costs at an event Thursday where the two leaders projected an enduring collaboration even as the spotlight focused on it.

Harris spoke first, introducing Biden as an “extraordinary” human being and reportedly saying “I love you” as she handed him the microphone.

Biden, meanwhile, gave his successor his full support, saying she will be “an excellent president.”

Biden, who is seeking to cement his legacy in the final months of his term, announced Thursday that his administration has conducted major negotiations on drug pricing between Medicare and pharmaceutical companies, which will take effect in 2026.

The negotiations covered prices for 10 common, expensive drugs taken by millions of older Americans, including widely used blood thinners and arthritis medications.

He said the new policy – which was the result of the Inflation Reduction Act, one of his signature legislative achievements – reflected the fight he had had to wage for years against pharmaceutical companies.

Though Biden made clear that part of his legacy includes Harris, whose campaign for president will be based in part on the policy achievements she helped secure during his presidency.

Harris cast the tie-breaking vote that allowed the Inflation Reduction Act to pass.

When Biden was campaigning, he struggled to articulate the impact of that landmark bill, which he signed into law in 2022.

Harris became a strong messenger of the tangible ways she could impact people’s lives.

“In the United States of America, no senior citizen will have to choose between getting their prescription filled or paying their rent,” he said, prompting attendees to respond, “That’s great.”