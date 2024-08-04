Home page politics

From: Foreign Policy

Press Split

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris welcome released Evan Gershkovich, who was among those exchanged in a prisoner swap with Russia, at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, Camp Springs. © Aaron Schwartz/Imago

The vice president’s meetings with German and Slovenian heads of state helped advance the agreement, according to US officials.

The cross-border prisoner exchange, in which 16 people were released from Russian prisons, is the result of years of diplomatic efforts by the US government in cooperation with European partners.

Kamala Harris also instructed her staff to arrange a meeting with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob in Munich.

This article is available in German for the first time – it was first published on August 1, 2024 by the magazine Foreign Policy.

Washington – Scholz had hesitated to release Krasikov, who had been convicted of murdering a Georgian citizen in broad daylight in Berlin’s Tiergarten Park and was serving a life sentence. Harris brought the matter to the attention of Munich to the German Chancellor, thereby taking up a demand made by US President Joe Biden Earlier this month during Scholz’s visit to the White House.

“During the high-level talks between the President and the Chancellor, Vice President Harris was able to speak face-to-face with Chancellor Scholz,” US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a press conference on Thursday.

Foreign Policy Logo © ForeignPolicy.com

Historic prisoner exchange: Harris accelerated negotiations in Munich

During the historic cross-border prisoner exchange on Thursdayin which 16 people were released from Russian prisons, was the result of years of diplomatic efforts within the U.S. government and in cooperation with partners in Europe, Harris’ meetings in Munich helped move negotiations forward, according to the two officials, who spoke to Foreign Policy on condition of anonymity.

“The vice president certainly passed the ball at the meeting with Scholz,” the White House official said.

Pictures of a career: Kamala Harris seeks presidential office in the USA View photo gallery

Prisoner exchange: Harris arranges meeting in Munich with Slovenian Prime Minister

Harris also tasked her staff with arranging a meeting with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob in Munich after learning that the country had detained two Russians on suspicion of espionage, which could potentially be used as part of a deal with Moscow. That made Harris the highest-ranking U.S. official to speak to the Slovenian leader about the matter at the time. The two Russians were eventually released by Slovenia as part of Thursday’s exchange, along with six others from Poland, Norway, Germany and the United States.

The announcement of the Vice President’s role in the negotiations comes at a time when her foreign policy record is under scrutiny as she is considered the likely presidential candidate of the Democrats after Biden announced last month that he would not run for re-election.

In a speech on Thursday, Harris said of the prisoner exchange: “We never stopped fighting for their release. And today, despite all their suffering, it is a great comfort to me to know that their terrible ordeal is finally over.”

About the author Amy Mackinnon is a national security and intelligence reporter at Foreign Policy. Twitter (X): @ak_mack

We are currently testing machine translations. This article has been automatically translated from English into German.

This article was first published in English on August 1, 2024 in the magazine “ForeignPolicy.com“ was published – as part of a cooperation, it is now also available in translation to readers of the IPPEN.MEDIA portals.