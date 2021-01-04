United States Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris said incumbent leader Donald Trump is abusing his power, reports RIA News

It is noted that the corresponding statement by Harris was made after the publication in the media of an audio recording of Trump’s conversation with the Secretary of State of Georgia, in which the head of the White House demanded that the interlocutor “find” enough votes to confirm his victory in the specified state.

“It was, of course, the voice of despair. It was a blatant and daring abuse of power by the US President, ”Harris said.

Republican Secretary of Georgia Brad Raffensperger called Trump’s allegations of violations allegedly committed in the state during the presidential election to be a lie.