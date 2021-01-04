It is noted that the corresponding statement by Harris was made after the publication in the media of an audio recording of Trump’s conversation with the Secretary of State of Georgia, in which the head of the White House demanded that the interlocutor “find” enough votes to confirm his victory in the specified state.
“It was, of course, the voice of despair. It was a blatant and daring abuse of power by the US President, ”Harris said.
Recall that the election of the head of the United States took place on November 3. In the electoral college vote, Democrat Joe Biden won 306 votes, confirming his victory. His inauguration is due on January 20. Republican Donald Trump will not admit defeat.
…
