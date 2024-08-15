Home policy

Trump often attracts attention with his behavior on the Internet. Now Harris’ campaign team is being accused of placing misleading online advertisements.

Washington, DC – The campaign team of the Vice President and Presidential candidate Kamala Harris placed Google ads that made it look like numerous media outlets were behind her. Specifically, it is about Showthat are reminiscent of actual Google search results. They contain a link to a news article and – this is the key point – a headline and a short teaser text that the advertiser can customize. This creates the impression that these two elements of the ad are the original title and the original teaser of the news article. The US medium Axios first reported on this practice.

Content from about a dozen international media outlets was affected, including Reuters, Time, CNN, CBSNews, APthe Independentthe Guardian and USAToday. They all did not know that their texts were Democrats within the framework of US election were used for advertising purposes. Nevertheless, the Harris team’s actions are not prohibited. According to Google, the ads did not violate its rules: Because they were marked as “sponsored,” the advertising content was “easily distinguishable from search results,” the company said.

US election: Harris campaign runs misleading internet ads

Advertising specialists are nevertheless skeptical. “This approach can damage a brand like the Harris-Walz campaign in that it seems inconsistent with the campaign’s stated values,” Andy Rohm, professor of marketing at Loyola Marymount University in California, told USAToday a.

The media concerned were also largely surprised, and in some cases outraged. “Mixing fake headlines with a campaign to persuade people to vote is misleading and must be universally condemned,” said a spokesman for the British The IndependentThe newspaper will request that the advertisements be removed, it said.

Advertising specialist: Practice that “further undermines trust in the media”

A source close to the Harris campaign’s advertising team spoke to Axios about the calculation behind this advertising campaign. The insider said that search ads with news links were purchased to give more context to voters looking for information about Vice President Harris. However, the Democratic presidential candidate may have achieved the opposite.

Colin Campbell, an associate professor of marketing at the University of San Diego, said the ads pose a “significant ethical problem” because “many consumers form their opinions based on the altered headlines alone, without reading the actual articles.” But those readers who do so may still “feel deceived when they notice the discrepancy between the headline and the content, further undermining trust in the media,” Campbell warned. USAToday. (MicKis)