Chicago, United States.- Vice President Kamala Harris will accept tonight the Democratic Party’s nomination to compete for the White House, which was originally not hers but the current president Joe Biden’s.

“America, the path that has brought me here in the last few weeks, was certainly unexpected. But I am no stranger to improbable journeys,” the candidate will say, according to excerpts of her speech that were released in advance.

Harris is the first Black woman and the first person of South Asian descent to accept a major party’s presidential nomination and, if elected, will be the first female president of the United States. “It was primarily my mother who raised us. Before she could finally afford to buy a house, my mother rented a small apartment in the East Bay,” Harris will share.

“We lived in a beautiful working-class neighborhood with firefighters, nurses, and construction workers, all of whom took pride in their gardens.”

Harris promises to put the middle class among her priorities. “We know that a strong middle class has always been critical to America’s success. And building that middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency,” she will emphasize. “This is personal to me. The middle class is where I come from.” The Democrat also promises to be a president for all Americans. “I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations. A president who leads and listens. Who is realistic. Who is practical. And who has common sense. From the courts to the White House, that has been my life’s work,” the former California prosecutor will emphasize. On the other hand, she will add, Donald Trump is not a serious man. “The consequences of returning Donald Trump to the White House are extremely serious… Consider the power he will have, especially after the US Supreme Court has just ruled that he would be immune from criminal prosecution,” she warns in her speech. “My fellow Americans, I love our country with all my heart. Everywhere I go, in everyone I meet, I see a nation ready to move forward. Ready for the next step in the incredible journey that is America.” Harris will be greeted on stage by a sea of ​​Democratic delegates and supporters dressed in white, the color of women’s suffrage, the movement that culminated in American women gaining the right to vote in 1920.