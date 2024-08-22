Abdullah Abu Deif (Washington, Cairo)

Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination as the presidential candidate for the November 5 election yesterday.

In turn, former US President and Republican White House candidate Donald Trump launched an attack on his Democratic rival during an election rally held in North Carolina, his first outdoor rally since he was the victim of an assassination attempt a month ago.

From behind bulletproof glass, Trump accused the Democratic vice president of being the “most radical left-wing person” ever to enter the presidential race, warning that “millions of jobs will suddenly disappear if she wins.”

With the escalation of developments in the Middle East and the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the Arab community in the United States of America is witnessing a state of confusion and resentment regarding their electoral orientations with Harris entering the presidential race, in light of the recent changes within the Democratic Party, as questions increase about the Arab bloc’s vote, and the importance of its role and political participation becomes apparent.

Speculation is rife about how Arab Americans will vote in the upcoming presidential election, with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris both running. According to the latest poll during Joe Biden’s candidacy, the Democratic Party’s voter turnout dropped by about 42% to 17%, compared to 2020. This is the first time in 26 years that the majority of Arab Americans do not express a preference for the Democratic Party.

US Democratic Party member Mahdi Afifi said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that with the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Arab community in the United States witnessed a state of discontent and confusion about how to direct their votes in the presidential elections, and many activists moved to support the “Get Rid of Biden” campaign, and a small minority of Arabs announced their support for Trump.

According to Afifi, many activists believe that the assumption that Arabs have a major influence in the presidential elections is not accurate, and that abstaining from voting serves the interests of other lobbies. There is a consensus on the necessity of participating in the elections, despite some voices calling for a boycott of the Democrats as a form of punishment. However, the reality indicates that Arab influence at the presidential level is very limited and is largely confined to the state of Michigan.