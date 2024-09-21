“Donald Trump should have no problem agreeing to this debate,” campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement. “It is in the same format and format as the CNN debate he attended and claimed to have won in June, when he praised CNN’s moderators, the network’s rules and its ratings.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The first debate between the candidates was on September 10, and Trump subsequently announced his refusal to hold a new debate with Harris, in a post on his platform “Truth Social”.

“There will be no third debate,” the former US president said, after the first with President Joe Biden in June, and the second with the vice president.