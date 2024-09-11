“We should have the freedom to make a decision about it based on people’s health and social circumstances,” Democratic candidate Harris said during the first presidential debate with former President Donald Trump.
For his part, Trump said: “My anti-abortion plans are because I don’t want to kill a fully-grown baby.”
Highlights of the debate
- Harris: Trump has left us with a huge mess in the United States.
- Trump: 21 million people entered the United States under Biden and bad immigration plans destroyed the country.
- Harris: I believe in the aspirations of the American people and I have a plan to build an economy built on opportunity.
- Trump: We have a terrible economy because of inflation and this is devastating to the American middle class.
- Trump: Harris’ election win will lead to World War III.
- Trump: Harris’ victory will end the United States and make it similar to Venezuela.
