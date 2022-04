Shoemaker Michel’s Tip: Brush Your Teeth Every Night While Standing on Your Toes (And Here’s Why)

Ever tried brushing your teeth while standing on tiptoe? Do it tonight, says shoemaker Michel Heetkamp. That way you avoid problems with your feet, and you may never have to wear one of his orthopedic shoes. “It is also good for children, because today they much prefer to sit behind the tablet than kick a ball on the field.”