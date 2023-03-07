Near Donetsk successfully tested anti-drone gun “Harpy” on the DJI Mavic Pro copter

The Harpy anti-drone gun was successfully tested near Donetsk, while the test target was the DJI Mavic Pro copter, which is often used by Russian and Ukrainian troops in the special operation zone as a strike drone with a warhead. This is reported RIA News.

It is noted that as a result of the use of the “Harpy”, the drone lost contact with the operator’s console of the unmanned aerial vehicle. As a result, the drone either freezes or flies to the starting point – the place of takeoff and landing, which the operator set in advance. Due to the impact of the anti-drone complex, such a “home point” can also change its location, and the copter, having fallen under the influence of the Harpy, flies to land in an unknown direction.

According to a RIA Novosti correspondent, the tests made it possible to confirm all the main parameters of the anti-drone complex.

The Harpy’s power source is a lithium-ion battery. According to the developers, the effective range of the gun is from 500 meters to two kilometers.

Earlier, military expert Vladislav Shurygin said that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying at low altitude is a problem for air defense systems. In his opinion, the task of interception can be solved with the help of balloons equipped with radar stations, raised to a height of up to a kilometer.