From: Stephen Schmid

Harpoon anti-ship missiles, like the ones fired here by the US in a test in 2012, are used by Ukraine against Russian ships. © IMAGO/ABACA

With the Harpoon missiles, Ukraine has an ace up its sleeve against the Russian Navy. However, the launching devices are subject to the utmost secrecy.

Odessa – Despite the worst possible initial conditions for the domestic naval forces in the Ukraine war, the Ukrainian army has already inflicted some painful casualties on the Russian attackers. According to a video released by the press service of the Ukrainian Navy, the Harpoon anti-ship missiles are said to be responsible for this. Except for the emphasis on successes, she is silent Ukraine however, everything related to the weapons system supplied by the West.

Russian Black Sea Fleet severely depleted

That on YouTube to be seen Video of the Ukrainian Navy deals specifically with the successes achieved by the anti-ship missiles. Oleksiy Neyishpapa, commander of the naval forces, emphasizes that the ratio of 1:12 in favor of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has now been reduced to 1:4.

In addition to the Ukrainian missile system Neptun, the Harpoon coastal defense system is said to be responsible for decimating the enemy at sea. Little is known about the rockets and their launching devices. Only so much: According to the portal Defense Express the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and the USA were involved in the delivery more than a year ago. In addition, Spain is said to have handed over a few rockets that can travel up to over 300 kilometers, depending on the type.

Heavy secrecy surrounding Harpoon missile systems

The Ukrainian military acts with great caution when it comes to the Harpoon systems. In the video mentioned above, launches with the rocket launcher can be seen again and again, but these do not come from Ukraine, but can be assigned to missions in other countries. It is not even certain what the rocket launch pads actually look like.

According to the statements of Defense Express, which refer to “Western media”, the launchers are said to be non-production models. Rather, an improvised solution is said to have been chosen, with which the Harpoon missiles are now fired. The advantage is obvious: Russia without knowing what they look like, cannot identify the devices on satellite images and thus cannot target them properly.

Russia claims to have eliminated Harpoon systems

Thus, the Harpoon systems are a well-kept secret of Ukraine, which the attackers from Russia would rather find out today than tomorrow. According to Ukrainian intelligence services, spies from Russia have often been arrested in order to find out the location of the rocket launchers stationed on the coast.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, a device for launching the Harpoon missiles was successfully launched in early August 2022. These statements cannot be verified independently. The statements of the Ukrainian commander Nejischpapa, who put on record that shortly after the delivery of the missiles, the Russian tugboat “Vasili Bekh” was sunk with them in June 2022, can also not be independently verified.

In a video, Oleksiy Neyishpapa reports on the successes of the Ukrainian anti-ship missiles. He is seen here at the National Security Forum of Ukraine in 2021. © IMAGO / Ukrinform

Holey Russian blockade of the Black Sea

The weakening of the Russian sea fleet is not only relevant for the direct course of the war, but also in view of the grain agreement, which was not extended any further. Especially via Odessa, the Ukraine supplied large parts of Africa with vital grain. Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced that he would also attack civilian freighters in the Black Sea should they ignore the suspension of the agreement.

However, the Russian Navy seems either unable or unwilling to fully implement this announcement. Despite the blockade, three grain freighters were able to advance unhindered to the Ukrainian Danube port in Ismail and take grain on board there. (sh)