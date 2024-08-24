The Colombian Harold Tejada (Astana) He was a great figure of the eighth stage of the Tour of Spainwhich was played this Saturday between Ubeda and Cazorla, of 159 kilometers, won by Primoz Roglic in which Ben O’Connor remains at the top of the overall standings.

Tejada was caught in the final kilometer, when Roglic had to launch several attacks in an attempt to take seconds off O’Connor, who is the surprising leader.

Great effort

The Colombian went on a breakaway and managed to stay until the end, but the interests of the main group thwarted the Huila native’s goal of giving the country its 39th partial victory.

The finale was sensational. Roglic was in the group and twice pushed his pace and took the leader out of the wheel, who lost crucial seconds at the finish and is now 3 min 49 s behind.

“This is cycling, but I am still looking for the win. In the end I was going full throttle, Roglic caught up with me, but there are more chances to win,” said Tejada, who finished in seventh place, 24 seconds behind Roglic.

And he added: “I was calm. We tried and in the end we went to the limit, nobody held anything back. At least we tried.”

The general classification underwent changes, not only in the time cut on O’Connor, but in other places there were interesting movements.

Tejada is the best Colombian in the general classification, he is in 15th place at 6 min 29 s and with options to climb higher, as there are more mountains to come.

This Sunday, an interesting stage, between Motril and Granada, of 178.5km, with three first-category mountain prizes, but the last of them is 24 kilometres from the finish.

