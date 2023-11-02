The Colombian cyclist Harold Tejada, 26 years old, will continue for another year with the Astana Qazaqstan Team after signing the extension until the end of the 2024 season, a year in which he will try to “achieve some victory.”

I am seriously preparing for the new season and will strive to achieve the main goal: winning races

“After four years in the team, I feel that the time has come for the results to appear. This season everything started to work, I had a good second half of the year and achieved the first podium in the Tour of Turkey. But for me this is just the beginning and I don’t want to stop. “I am seriously preparing for the new season and will strive to achieve the main goal: winning races,” Tejada pointed out.

The runner born in Pitalito, department of Huila, He turned professional in 2020 with Astana Qazaqstan and, from that moment, he participated in five grand tours, in which he was always supporting the team leaders.

Harold Tejada celebrating on the podium Photo: Instagram: Harold Tejada

This season, Harold finished tenth in the general classification of the Tour de Suisse, eighth in the Gran Piemonte and achieved his first professional podium in the Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye, coming third after race winner and teammate Alexei Lutsenko.

“We see him more and more in the top-10 in important mountain stages, he had a solid Tour of Switzerland and had a great time at the Tour of Turkey, where he supported Alexey Lutsenko, but also achieved his own podium. We hope that in the new “This season progress continues not only with good results, but also with victories. Harold is a great team rider, but he also has everything he needs to win races,” he said. Aleksandr Vinokúrov, general director of Astana Qazaqstan.

