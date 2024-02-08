Harold Tejada is the cyclist wearing the yellow shirt on the Colombia Tour, after having won the stage in Saint Rose of Viterbo last Wednesday, his first victory with the team Astana and in a category race of the International Cycling Union (UCI).

He is 26 years old and his goal is to win the race. And to achieve this he has unconditional support, three women who drive him crazy and who never stop encouraging him.

The best company

Tejada was born in Pitalito, Huila, and her mother devised a way to be with her, to accompany him in this competition.

“I'm already retired from politics and now I'm following in his footsteps,” she told TIME Gladys Canacue, Tejada's mother.

His daughter

He always worked in public entities. She was mayor of the municipality and under her leadership she gave a strong push to the creation of sports schools.

“I haven't had the opportunity to go to Europe, but I think I will. “You do whatever you can for your children,” said Gladys, who is accompanied by a nephew and other family members.

Next to Gladys is Catalina, Harold's wife, who, like her mother-in-law, carries signs with the photo of the family idol, her great love. But the two of them are not alone.

Antonella is, perhaps, the most important person at the moment for the Colombian rider, who has already completed four years in European cycling.

Catalina is pregnant and Harold is excited to be able to give them this joy in the country and not outside the borders.

Harold Tejada's family on the Colombia Tour. Photo: César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

“I do everything for my family: my mother, for Catalina, my wife, and Antonella, who is on her way and is close to arriving,” said Tejada, who does not ask more from life, because three women are his best impulse. to defend the yellow shirt.

