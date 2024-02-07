Harold Tejada won the second stage of the Colombia Tour 2024, which took place this Wednesday between Paipa and Santa Rosa de Viterbo169 kilometers, in which the mountain wreaked havoc on the lot.

The battle was almost from the beginning. A leak, as is normal, went in search of prominence. Javier Jamaica (Team Medellin)managed to be the most benefited of the lot, because with the difference of 2 minutes and 26 seconds he became partial leader.

Then, as the kilometers passed, the group of favorites pressed the accelerator and the capture was achieved, but the fight did not stop. The fans showed up and wreaked havoc, as the lot broke into a thousand pieces.

Photo: César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

Then, another group of 17 runners was formed, which included strong riders and team leaders such as Tejada, Oscar Sevilla, Róbinson Chalapud, Jamaica, Rodrigo Contreras, Brandon Rojas and Juan Diego Albaamong the strongest.

At 25 kilometers from the finish the difference was two minutes and 35 seconds, an advantage that excited the escapees.

They moved little behind. Movistar made way, but did not give up and even Richard Carapaz (EF) opposed him at the front of the group in search of reducing the difference, but it was not much. At 12 km the rent of the pointers was 2 min 25 s.

Egan Bernal He put the Colombian National Team to work, normal, the difference was very high and 3 km from the finish line it was already in a minute.

In the end, Tejada was the fastest and won the day.

This Thursday the third day will take place, a circuit in Tunja of 12.9 km and 12 laps for 155 kilometers.

Classifications

Stage

1. Harold Tejada 4 h 02 min 11 sec

2. Andrea Piccolo at 1 s

3. Oscar Sevilla at 5 seconds

4. Rodrigo Contreras at 11 seconds

5. Edgar Pinzón mt

General

1. Harold Tejada 7 h 13 min 35 sec

2. Oscar Sevilla at 1 s

3. Andrea Piccolo at 5 seconds

4. Rodrigo Contreras at 11 seconds

5. César Guavita mt

22. Egan Bernal at 34 s

23. Nairo Quintana mt

26. Richard Carapaz mt



Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel