Independiente Santa Fe achieved a vital victory on Tuesday against Gymnastics and Fencing of La Plata At the Nemesio Camacho el Campín stadium, the cardinal achieved a memorable comeback against the Argentines in the last breath of the match on date 2 of the South American Cup.

(It may be of interest to you: The ‘minute of God’ returned: Santa Fe’s agonizing triumph in the Cup; the goals).

The capital team had to row from behind, after Alan Lescano’s goal that came near the end of the first half. But the push of the fans and the great performance of Hugo Rodallega and Kevin Mantillathey allowed him to turn around a key local meeting.

Balance of coach Harold Rivera

After the euphoric victory against the Argentines, the DT of Independiente Santa Fe he analyzed the team’s performance on the field of play, where he was happy to take the three points.

“We got a victory that is very good for us, an international tournament. It is not easy to beat the Argentine teams and we reached four points in the Copa Sudamericana”, indicated the strategist.

Harold Rivera expressed at a press conference, after the game, that they managed to “correct” the errors of the first half at half-time and applauded the tranquility with which the players faced the moment of difficulty.

The important thing is that we were able to correct and we won

“The important thing is that we were able to correct and we won, we knew that the game was going to be like that. We did not despair and it came to the last minute (…) We had a mistake at the start and it happened to us that way and at halftime we talked to the boys “, he claimed.

Of course, the 52-year-old strategist did not let go of time wasting strategy implemented by the players of Gimnasia y Esgrima de la Plata, and criticized the attitude stating that it is “unfortunate for football”.

Hárold Rivera, coach of Santa Fe.

“One hopes that we come to play face to face, that we play soccer. If it wasn’t the goalkeeper, the defenders, the midfielders, would hit each other, unfortunately for football. They wanted to get a result that way because football we control them and, well, fortunately we didn’t despair and we got an important victory”, concluded the Colombian coach.

With victory against the wolf, Independiente Santa Fe is placed as partial leader of Group G of the Copa Sudamericana with 4 points, while the match between Universitario and Goias is being played this Thursday, April 20.

The lion’s next continental commitment will be on Thursday, May 4, against Universitario at the Monumental stadium in Peru, a key game for Colombians who aspire to qualify for the next round of the Copa Sudamericana.

HAROLD YEPES

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

More news