Harold Rivera
Harold Rivera
The Boyacense team confirmed the change in technical direction.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Patriots of Boyacá It is the current champion of the B and achieved its promotion to the first division, after beating Fortaleza in the grand final of the year.
To face its return to the A, the club made a radical decision and it was the change of coach.
Patriotas announced this Monday morning the departure of the coach Jhonatan Risueño. This is the coach who returned the team to the first division.
The club did not give details of the reasons for the coach's departure, but immediately announced the one chosen to replace him.
The chosen one is the teacher Harold Rivera who was in Unión Magdalena, a team that was relegated.
“A decade after having been part of our coaching staff, playing a crucial role in the club's significant achievements, such as qualifying for the Copa Sudamericana, Professor Rivera returns…” the club says in a statement. .
PABLO ROMERO
Sports
