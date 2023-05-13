Saturday, May 13, 2023
Harold Rivera: his sad farewell message from Santa Fe

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2023
in Sports
0
Harold Rivera: his sad farewell message from Santa Fe


close

Harold Rivera

Harold Rivera, Santa Fe coach

Harold Rivera, Santa Fe coach

DT left office after defeat against Nacional.

Harold Rivera He ceased to be the coach of Independiente Santa Fe this Thursday, after the 0-2 defeat against Nacional in El Campín. The announcement was made by the president of the club, Eduardo Méndez.

The loss against Atlético Nacional was the third in a row at a crucial moment in the campaign. On May 4, Santa Fe lost 2-0 against Universitario in Lima, a result that complicates the club’s options to continue fighting in the Copa Sudamericana.

Then, last Sunday, Santa Fe lost 1-0 in the classic against Millonarios, and now, the defeat against Nacional, with all the teams up to date on the calendar, leaves León in ninth place in the League, with 23 points.

Rivera’s farewell

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

This Friday, after it was confirmed that Gerardo Bedoya is in charge to see if the team manages to qualify, Harold spoke.

On his social networks, the coach left a brief farewell comment, in which he thanked the club.

Thank you @SantaFe, managers and players. It’s football, it’s streaks. We leave with the satisfaction of having delivered everything. I wish you the best for what is to come.
We will remain resilient! We are not the worst when we lose, nor are we the best when we win.” wrote the coach.

SPORTS

