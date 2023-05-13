Harold Rivera: his sad farewell message from Santa Fe

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Harold Rivera, Santa Fe coach
DT left office after defeat against Nacional.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Harold Rivera He ceased to be the coach of Independiente Santa Fe this Thursday, after the 0-2 defeat against Nacional in El Campín. The announcement was made by the president of the club, Eduardo Méndez.
(Also read: Harold Rivera ceased to be the coach of Santa Fe, after the defeat against Nacional)
The loss against Atlético Nacional was the third in a row at a crucial moment in the campaign. On May 4, Santa Fe lost 2-0 against Universitario in Lima, a result that complicates the club’s options to continue fighting in the Copa Sudamericana.
Then, last Sunday, Santa Fe lost 1-0 in the classic against Millonarios, and now, the defeat against Nacional, with all the teams up to date on the calendar, leaves León in ninth place in the League, with 23 points.
Rivera’s farewell
This Friday, after it was confirmed that Gerardo Bedoya is in charge to see if the team manages to qualify, Harold spoke.
On his social networks, the coach left a brief farewell comment, in which he thanked the club.
"Thank you @SantaFe, managers and players. It's football, it's streaks. We leave with the satisfaction of having delivered everything. I wish you the best for what is to come.
We will remain resilient! We are not the worst when we lose, nor are we the best when we win." wrote the coach.
Thank you @Santa Fe, managers and players. It’s football, it’s streaks. We leave with the satisfaction of having delivered everything. I wish you the best for what is to come.
We will remain resilient!
We are not the worst when we lose, nor are we the best when we win. pic.twitter.com/SjroV6fFOg
— Harold Rivera Roa (@DTHaroldRivera) May 12, 2023
SPORTS
More sports news
