Santa Fe suffered another defeat in the League, and this is very painful because it was against Millonarios, 1-0. Despite the offensive proposal, the non-definition costs him defeat.

Coach Harold Rivera He endures criticism because the team is at risk of being left out, however, he is confident that they will qualify. In his analysis, he criticized the arbitration role and considered that they deserved another result.

Rivera’s words

Analysis and criticism: “I congratulated them for the work, of course, the effort, unfortunately we did not specify the clear goal situations. He kept the good of the team. Games are won by scoring goals. We lose a game that we did not deserve to lose. They give us a maximum penalty that the truth… if they are going to look at the VAR, they should measure it in the other situations. Cataño played for free… It’s good that the referees played and made a better decision”.

Aerial game: “We work attacking the near post, but Millonarios has men who are doing well in the air. The rival counteracts it. We weren’t effective. It’s something to review. Several charges without effectiveness.”

Millionaires Celebration Photo: Sergio Steel Yacht. TIME

Sort Options: “Score as many points as we have left. Other direct rivals lost. The table is tight but I’m sure we’re going to qualify.”

Pressure: “Harold’s head is requested, I have been resilient, it is not just Rivera but people wanting to hurt Eduardo Méndez and I am the president’s line. I imagine that tomorrow who knows what they will say. When the doctor decides that I go out, everyone they will know. If I am persevering, I am not going to give up. We are going to classify: there is bad intention. I don’t know why this sensationalism and resentment”.

Tactic: “I started 4-2-3-1 and changed to 4-4-2 with Morelo, I wanted another man in attack who would generate space by fixing the central defenders because Rodallega was doubled and Marrugo was tired. Rojas gave dynamics in the middle. Roa I was warned with the yellow”.

Change: “They have strong players, what Sambueza did was close up to get together with Rodallega and Morelo and that the exit was Fabio’s. We threw some crosses and it’s the play that Jersson doesn’t hit well.”

