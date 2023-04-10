Santa Fe had a bad presentation this Sunday in his visit to Alianza Petrolera and ended up losing 3-1 on date 12 of the League.

Santa Fe paid dearly for the rotation of their payroll and had many defensive flaws that cost them goals in the first half.

Rivera analysis

Coach Harold Rivera acknowledged that his team failed to concentrate in the first half with improvement in the second.

Balance: “How it worked, the second half was better than the first. The first half was not the Santa Fe that we are used to seeing. The idea is that we are all ready when it is our turn, to have the possibility of knowing that if a teammate is not there, the another to do things the same or even better”.

The goals: “Alianza Petrolera came out in the first few minutes with a high intensity, I’m not going to make an excuse for the temperature issue, because we also did it to look for the goal, but I think we lacked concentration, attention and equalizing the effort of Alianza Petrolera. We didn’t We found ourselves very well in the first half, we made several mistakes defending and attacking, Alianza took advantage of the situations, unfortunately this defeat hurts because we haven’t played a game like this for many dates”.

The rotation: “As soon as the game in Brazil finished, we knew we had to come and travel, the idea was to look at other options. Dairon Mosquera couldn’t be there, and the other guys, there’s wear and tear, we opted for changes, but today we We ran into an Alianza Petrolera that beat us in the first few minutes, we have to correct it, maybe I’m wrong too, now we have to reconsider”.

little goal: “Speaking of luck is that we lacked being effective in those options that we had, because I think Hugo Rodallega had a couple of headers, then those of Enamorado, or Wilfrido De la Rosa. We had options to be able to add today, not the victory, but there is a tie. But the games are like that, sometimes we arrive once and we achieve it and other times we arrive many times and we don’t achieve it. We have to raise our heads, move forward. If we go and see the dressing room, it is hit by the result and what was seen. We all want to do things well and do our best, unfortunately today it wasn’t. It was a setback that any team can have.”

