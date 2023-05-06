Harold Rivera clings to Santa Fe and clarifies rumors: “I have not resigned”

Santa Fe was badly hit after their defeat on Thursday at night in the Copa Sudamericana against Universitario from Peru, 2-0. That fall generated a great impact among some fans, who have insisted on their criticism of the coach Harold Rivera.



On Friday morning, the version spread that Rivera, after the coup in Peru, had submitted his resignation to the president Eduardo Mendez.



This version occurs just a few days after the classic against Millonarios that became a mandatory victory for the cardinals.

Rivera has not resigned

Hárold Rivera, Santa Fe coach Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

On Friday afternoon, Rivera came up against the versions about his departure and told EL TIEMPO that everything is a lie.

“I have not resigned in any way, neither formal nor informal, nor saying if they want to take me out. I did not say that nor did they tell me to leave”the coach assured.

“It was a normal defeat like other results for and against. I understand that there are pressures from sectors of the press that want to get me out of Santa Fe…”, said the DT.

Rivera said that he is already thinking about the classic on Sunday, that the team has slept little, since they left the stadium in Lima around 2 am, and then came the trip back to Bogotá.

“Let’s go to the classic. I did not resign nor did I make my position available,” the coach reiterated.

Santa Fe is eighth in the League with 23 points and if they want to stay among the eight they cannot give in, much less in Sunday’s classic.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

