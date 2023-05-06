Harold Rivera clings to Santa Fe and clarifies rumors: “I have not resigned”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Harold Rivera
Mauricio Moreno. TIME
Harold Rivera
The DT is under pressure for the results of the team.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Santa Fe was badly hit after their defeat on Thursday at night in the Copa Sudamericana against Universitario from Peru, 2-0. That fall generated a great impact among some fans, who have insisted on their criticism of the coach Harold Rivera.
(You may be interested in: Petro’s curious response after a request to dismiss the Santa Fe coach)
On Friday morning, the version spread that Rivera, after the coup in Peru, had submitted his resignation to the president Eduardo Mendez.
This version occurs just a few days after the classic against Millonarios that became a mandatory victory for the cardinals.
Rivera has not resigned
On Friday afternoon, Rivera came up against the versions about his departure and told EL TIEMPO that everything is a lie.
“I have not resigned in any way, neither formal nor informal, nor saying if they want to take me out. I did not say that nor did they tell me to leave”the coach assured.
“It was a normal defeat like other results for and against. I understand that there are pressures from sectors of the press that want to get me out of Santa Fe…”, said the DT.
(Read also: Santa Fe lives a nightmare in Peru and loses to Universitario in the Copa Sudamericana)
Rivera said that he is already thinking about the classic on Sunday, that the team has slept little, since they left the stadium in Lima around 2 am, and then came the trip back to Bogotá.
“Let’s go to the classic. I did not resign nor did I make my position available,” the coach reiterated.
Santa Fe is eighth in the League with 23 points and if they want to stay among the eight they cannot give in, much less in Sunday’s classic.
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Harold #Rivera #clings #Santa #clarifies #rumors #resigned
Leave a Reply