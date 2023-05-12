Harold Rivera stopped being the coach of Independiente Santa Fe this Thursday, after the 0-2 defeat against Nacional in El Campín. The announcement was made by the president of the club, Eduardo Méndez.

“We have always believed in Harold’s work, but the results have not been achieved and that is why he is going to step aside. They will continue working, they know and believe that they are capable of moving this forward, there are two important games, you have to play them and wait for the numbers to give us to enter the eight,” Méndez said at a press conference, which Rivera did not attend.

“Sometimes you don’t want to make these decisions, but it’s up to you. You realize that the crowd is inflamed and they start to mess with the president and the board of directors. I believe that there is no president, coach or player who think about getting bad results,” Méndez added.

Eduardo Mendez, president of Santa Fe.



The loss against Atlético Nacional was the third in a row at a crucial moment in the campaign. On May 4, Santa Fe lost 2-0 against Universitario in Lima, a result that complicates the club’s options to continue fighting in the Copa Sudamericana.

Then, last Sunday, Santa Fe lost 1-0 in the classic against Millonarios, and now, the defeat against Nacional, with all the teams up to date on the calendar, leaves León in ninth place in the League, with 23 points.

This was the Harold Rivera campaign

Rivera’s performance in his second spell with Santa Fe, counting only league games, was 42.6 percent, product of 6 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses, with 23 goals scored and 22 conceded.

Santa Fe still has options to qualify in both tournaments. They have two games left in the League: on Sunday they will play against Atlético Huila, at 8:30 p.m., and on the last day, at a time to be confirmed, they will visit Once Caldas in Manizales.

In the South American, meanwhile, Santa Fe has three games left, two of them in Bogotá. On May 23, they will visit Gimnasia in La Plata and then receive Universitario (June 8) and Goias (June 28) in Bogotá.

