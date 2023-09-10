Unión Magdalena, until before the classic against Junior de Barranquilla, had the best defense in the League, with only four goals conceded.

However, Unión’s structure collapsed in just 90 minutes and only the memory remained of the solidity of the previous games. They lost 7-1, in the worst win in the entire history of the coastal classic.

The result is a huge blow to Unión’s spirit, which, although it remains among the top eight in the League, waiting for what happens in the rest of the tenth round, leaves it in a very bad position in the fight for the permanence.

This is how Harold Rivera reacted after Junior’s win

However, coach Harold Rivera tried to minimize the effects of the painful defeat and gave a surprising statement in the post-match press conference.

“I don’t know if Junior did enough to score goals for us. It was effective. The truth is, we didn’t play the game the way we should have played it. They gave us that penalty, the expulsion, we lacked more firmness, with one less man we made mistakes that we should not have made,” said the coach, who added: “I apologize to the fans, we are hurt.”

Rivera insisted that what happened was “a soccer accident, I don’t know if Junior did so much to score us those seven goals or if we made those mistakes.”

For his part, the captain of Unión Magdalena, Alexander Mejía, called for calm after what happened in Barranquilla.

“It is painful, what we did is sad, but we have a group that knows the path and this defeat cannot damage either the path or the objectives. This causes thoughts to cross, mostly negative ones. We have to support the younger ones, make them make good decisions, not let them fall, on Thursday we have another game and this is fast,” said Mejía.

“As long as we continue adding at home, we have to rescue this defeat as a visitor and erase this bad image. We continue to trust the group and the teacher,” he added.

Here you can see the Unión Magdalena press conference:

