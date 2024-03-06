THE Colombian soccer player Harold Preciado He was provisionally suspended in Mexico after failing an anti-doping test.

It was his own club, the Santos Laguna, which reported through a statement that the forward failed a doping test so he will not be able to participate in sporting activity until further notice.

“Club Santos Laguna has been informed today that the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports, through the National Anti-Doping Committee, has notified the player Harold Preciado that a file has been opened on him following a test carried out in January 2024. For this reason, said body has determined to impose a mandatory provisional suspension, which prevents him from participating in any sporting activity,” the report says.

“The player has a period of five days to request a new analysis of the test, in accordance with the procedures detailed by the specialized anti-doping organizations.”

“Club Santos Laguna wants to show its total willingness to collaborate with the competent authorities and with Harold Preciado, to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”

The Colombian player had just scored a goal last day in the 0-1 victory as a visitor against Querétaro.

