The executive president of Santos Laguna, Dante Elizalde, referred to the situation of the Colombian forward Harold Preciado, who was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Committee (MEX-NADO).

The club itself had confirmed this Thursday, through a statement, the suspension of the attacker, while a file opened by the MEX-NADO, the body that regulates anti-doping controls in Mexico with the endorsement of the World Agency (AMA), is resolved.

“The National Commission of Physical Culture and Sports, through the MEX-NADO, determined to impose on Harold Preciado a mandatory provisional suspension that prevents him from participating in any sporting activity”reported Santos Laguna.

Preciado, 29, received this sanction due to an anti-doping control that was carried out in January 2024. The forward from Tumaco has “a period of five days to request a new analysis of the test,” added the Santista club. , who was willing to collaborate with the “competent authorities and with Harold

Preciado, to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”

Elizalde, in an interview with Channel 6 Sports, spoke about what happened with the former Deportivo Cali and Jaguares attacker.

“The news comes to us from the player. Santos Laguna is not a party to this procedure, the anti-doping institution is dealing with the player, with Liga MX. Harold informs us, he tells us that he has received the notification, we review the documents confirming this disqualification that we promptly notified. “We have to abide by this resolution and the defense, it is directly up to Harold and at the time he will be able to clarify any question that has to do with the legal issue,” Elizalde said.

The leader avoided referring to the substance that, supposedly, had been detected in Preciado. “It is a medical and personal issue, it is a legal and human rights issue that we must take great care of.”

Elizalde also spoke about the video that is circulating on social networks, in which the player is seen, apparently, semi-conscious.

Video in which, apparently, Harold Preciado appears Photo:Social networks Share

“It is an unfortunate video that is self-explanatory and it is embarrassing, we have to understand the person. The player is subjected and exposed to strong public ridicule, he has very high demands and like everyone, you can make mistakes,” he noted.

Preciado has not publicly referred to what happened and deleted all his posts on the Instagram account.

This has been Harold Preciado's career in Mexico

Preciado arrived at Santos for the Clausura-2022 tournament from Deportivo Cali and has a contract with the Aztec team until December 31, 2024.

Harold Preciado Photo:Dimayor Share

In the Apertura-2023 tournament, Preciado was the individual scoring champion with Santos; In the current Clausura-2024 he has scored four goals, two less than the leaders, the Venezuelan Salomón Rondón (Pachuca) and Víctor Guzmán (Guadalajara).

SPORTS

With AFP

More Sports news