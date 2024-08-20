The issue of the Colombian footballer Harold Preciado in Mexico continues to be the talk of the town. Aged 30, he has not played since March 1st after his team’s victory, Santos Laguna, 1-0, over the Gallos Blancos of Querétaro.

Preciado tested positive in a doping control and received a provisional ban until his case is given the green light, but the striker has not sat still.

He’s back on track

Recently, on his social networks, he ‘spoke’ again about his club. Everything indicated that his case had been left there, awaiting a final decision, but no.

Journalist Axel Ramírez, on his social network ‘X’, formerly Twitter, wrote: “This is the truth about #HaroldPreciado: at this moment, today Monday August 19, there is still no resolution of the test, so no one can say that he will return to Santos in this tournament. When there is, it’s simple: if he is convicted, he will not play with anyone, and if he is not convicted, he will have to continue playing for @ClubSantos because he has a contract until December.”

The player was not far behind and replied with a picture of one of his goals: “When I had to solve it alone.”

“According to TUDN reports, Preciado’s positive doping test was due to a medication he used to alleviate pain; but in any case, the infraction was filed against the player and with it he was left out of all activity with the Laguneros,” Marca said.

Preciado, for the moment, trains with el Deportivo Cali and waiting for his case to be resolved promptly.