Harold Gamarra continues to show that his great virtue is perseverance. Months after losing in the final of “I am” As an impersonator of Carlos Vives, the Peruvian singer returned to Chile to continue with his great dream: to consecrate himself as an excellent impersonator.

In his blind audition, in the fifth season of “Yo soy Chile”, the 35-year-old Peruvian impersonator won the applause of the public and the jury by singing “La Gout Fría”, one of the hits by Colombian Carlos Vives.

The first who gave him the pass to the next stage of “I am Chile” was Antony Vodanovic, who has presented the original Carlos Vives in Viña del Mar. “Welcome, Harold, to this season with another character,” he said and immediately afterwards highlighted the best of his presentation: “The rapid phrasing, the voice between full and flat, you change it . I think you gave flavor to this Caribbean vallenato”.

“How nice to see you again, compadre, especially because in the fourth season you did not reach the final with a tremendous character (Emmanuel) only by tenths of notes, and that was hard for you. But you are a very mature guy, very grateful and tremendously talented. Thank you for bringing us the great Carlos Vives, ”he said, for his part, Christian Riquelmewho a few days ago said goodbye to the singing and imitation reality show.

Fran Garcia-Huidobro, the Chilean actress who replaced Myrian Herández, also highlighted the presentation of Harold Gamarra, who entered the world of imitation with the character of Chayanne. “You have the same energy, the joy of vallenato, the charisma and that voice that, moreover, has so much to do with the accordion, that it is practically the partner of Carlos Vives,” said the television presenter.

Grateful to Chile

In a conversation with La República, the Peruvian singer who supported his thesis a few weeks ago to obtain a degree in dentistry at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos pointed out that he had a warm welcome in Chile, where he will continue to show his talent.

“The reception (in Chile) has not been less than I expected. People are very happy about my return with this new character (Carlos Vives) and that gives me a lot of motivation to be focused, to get carried away by the new sensations that I am going to experience this season, by the new emotions, by the sadness, for the challenges. So I think that, like all seasons, this one will also see a lot of growth as an artist and with a great character like Carlos Vives, who has an inner energy that radiates happiness, patriotism, love,” said Emmanuel’s Peruvian double.

Harold Gamarra is a dentist by profession and a singer by passion. Photo: LR Composition | Facebook | Harold Gamarra

Harold Gamarra was very happy and sure to imitate the interpreter of songs like “Carito” and “Fruta fresca”, especially now that the Colombian greeted him and highlighted the imitation. “Carlos Vives already knows me, he already knows about me, so (I am) more enthusiastic about being able to do work with respect and that people like it. And that he allows me to take, over time, concerts to different parts, not only Peru, but also Chile”, he added.

On the other hand, Gamarra hopes that Chile marks the beginning of its internationalization. “ I hope that the southern country is the one that motivates me to promote my career in Colombia, Ecuador, Panama, Mexico and reach the United States. Opening, little by little, this path of imitation is slow. It is taking me a long time to be able to train, but I am enjoying it and I am convinced that this ‘I am Chile’ season 5, like Carlos Vives, will be of great growth, “he concluded.

Harold Gamarra imitates Carlos Vives and now takes that character to Chile. Photo: Instagram | Harold Gamarra

Let us remember that Carlos Vives himself recognized the talent of his Peruvian imitator. Hello, my dear Harold. I want you to know that I am here, from the bottom of my heart, accompanying you in this most important moment and thanking you for representing me in such a joyful, special way, for carrying our music. A very special greeting to all my people from Peru, to the entire ‘Yo soy’ team. Thank you very much, I wish you the best. I will be here, thinking about you, I love you and I wish you the best of luck”, expressed the Colombian.