Angel Haropresident of Real Betishas participated in the Christmas event that the green and white club has held in the Luis del Sol sports city for all its employees and collaborators. The Heliopolitan president has referred to the situation of the first team and the stadium project as main elements in the present and future of the entity. Haro toasted with López Catalán, Pellegrini, Fajardo, Joaquín, Bartra and Nuria Ligero as the greatest exponents in the club’s areas of football.

«One more year we meet to share this day of coexistence and fraternization on some very special days, these Christmas dates. I wanted to give several messages. Those of us who work or collaborate with Betis have to give the best version of ourselves because we have a commitment to the fans and society. “You know, because he said it repeatedly, that it is a privilege to work for the Betis and it also entails a great responsibility,” he stated.

At the same time he referred to the first team: «I am convinced that when the injured players join let’s take that little leap that we need to compete, to be as high as possible in the competitions we are competing in.”

And he emphasized the commitment to new Benito Villamarín: «As a strategic project, which is the stadium, we are going to have a new stadium that will be the home of the Beticos. It will be in a couple of years. Meanwhile, we will have to go to the Cartuja. There will be inconveniences but we have to take advantage of the great opportunity to make this great project our flagship. And take advantage of it so that the same party we held in Villamarín is the same on the other side of the city with 70,000 people.









«We have a commitment to the Beticos but also to society, we must not forget that. We have to take advantage of the capacity that football and more specifically Betis provides to improve society, transform it for the better and in that sense I am especially proud of the foundation’s work. To give a recent example, I’ll talk to you about how it acted in the disaster in Valencia, how it coordinated and was able to channel the solidarity of all Betis people. We have to take advantage of Betis’ strength«, stated Haro.