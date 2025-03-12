03/12/2025



Updated at 11: 43h.





Angel HaroPresident of Betishe attended on Wednesday to the media at the San Pablo airport before the team heads to Porto as a stop prior to its displacement to Guimaraes for the return meeting of the round of 16 of the final of the Conference League. The president did not hesitate to catalog the clash against Vitoria as “A final.”

Ángel Haro commented that he sees the players fully focused on getting the pass: «Yesterday I was having breakfast with them, I see them very committed as in the whole season and aware of the importance of the game to which we face ».

«There is a title at stake with the importance it has: economic and sports because it would be an entry to Europe even though we are now well placed in LaLiga. The players are aware of what we play regardless of the messages of encouragement that can be given»He stressed later recognizing that he has” positive sensations. ” .

Betic President assures that he does not take European task as a personal challenge: «More than a personal subject, What I want is for Betis to always win in everything that plays and be the game that is. In Europe we have that jump that we are not giving and We have a unique opportunity. We are always game by game. This competition is important because we play it and we are very close to do something historical, in LaLiga we play a lot too and we have to do our best ».









«It is a complex field, they are going to tighten a lot, we also saw it in the first leg. It is a team that competes, knows what you have hands and will use all the possible tools to advance, ”also valued the president who launched the following recommendation to the Betics who move:” It is good that all our fans go to the extent possible together and inside the historic center. It would be my recommendation ».

In addition, Ángel Haro pointed out that Pellegrini is fully aware of how relevant tomorrow’s game is: «I don’t think Manuel Priorice the League. Wants to win all the games and puts emphasis on the league because it gives stability. We are facing a historical opportunity and we have to take advantage of it ».

Change of perspective

On the other hand, the leader was questioned by the change that the team has experienced, which after crossing a stage of doubts, now yields at a high level. «As I say, I have always believed in the team. I keep believing. We have had matches in which we have not had the necessary success and now we are having it. Football depends on whether or not the goal between or not. There are matches that previously tied and now they are winning, ”the president began.

Haro also revealed that the formula for the change has been given has been “continuing to believe in what they do, in their way of working.” «He talked about changes in a generic way, as in all situations of life. When things do not come out to change. Running more, tightening more and giving more was the only change I asked for, and it had nothing to do with the team’s commitmentwhich has always been. We have made a winter market that has helped and we have all done what we have been able to give this situation, ”he concluded.