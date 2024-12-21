He Betis Deportivo managed to defeat Sevilla Atlético on Friday in the small derby (1-0) played on matchday 18 of Primera RFEF. Marcos Fernandezwith a goal in the last minutes, gave the three points to the Bético reserve team that celebrated the victory against the eternal rival in the Luis del Sol sports city in the same week in which Sevilla announced that it was breaking relations with the green and white team as a result of the sanction received by three players from Nervion for the complaint that Betis made after the celebrations of the last derby.

There was no Sevillista representation in the Betica sports city as Del Nido Carrasco had already announced that it would happen. Ángel Haro and José Miguel López Catalánin addition to other advisors, did go to watch the game and both were in the locker room before the match to harangue the players along with Arzucoach of the Bético reserve team.

Through a video released by the club itself, you can see how the president of Betis addressed the young footballers to send them the following message: «What I ask of you is that you have a clear vision when we win, because we are going to win, and that you know how to celebrate these types of victories.. At Betis the objectives we set are important, but we also have to do everything with values. We have to respect our rivals and make Betis, and Betis is also this, the path is important. Summarizing a little: commitment, intensity and respect“Let’s go after them.”

Arzuin the same video, noted the following: «It is not a subsidiary derby, it is a Betis-Sevilla, and it is what people are waiting for. With that we have to play in our favor, engage people, play with sensitivities, with emotions, and all of that is done by how you behave on the field. Be intense, transmit in the field, how is it transmitted? The desire to win is transmitted and you do that very well. People are going to want that little bit more intensity, engage them, they are going to be with you.