by VALERIO BARRETTA

Martin back in the lead

Leading the entire championship and then abandoning the top spot just before the summer break could have been a tough blow for Jorge. Martin. Instead, the Spaniard returned from vacation with the right clarity, contenting himself with two placings and without forcing the coup, also because he always kept Francesco Bagnaia behind him. With the results of Silverstone, Martin is back in the lead of the World Championship (now +3 on “Pecco”) but now he must also watch out for Enea Bastianini, back in the running after the double success in Great Britain.

Haro’s words

In Spain there are those who think that Martin still has to improve under pressure. This is the case of Oscar Haro, former sports director of the LCR Honda team: “You can see that Jorge makes riding mistakes due to the pressure he is under. Jorge knew he was stronger than Bagnaia and could escape, but when Enea arrived behind him, he knew the race was over“, this is Haro’s comment to Motosan.

“He knows how Enea overtook him at the last corner of Mugello. And that’s what made Jorge nervous. That was Jorge’s mistake and so Enea overtook him, now he needs to readjust and get back to managing the races in order to win the World Championship. He doesn’t fight only with Pecco but also with Enea: now Jorge has a double job, also mentally“.

“He is the first to believe in himself, he showed us last year“, he concluded. “I would like him to win the World Championship because he is from Madrid, it would be an honor for me if Martin could do it. He deserves it more than anyone else. His choice to leave Ducati is risky but respectable, because last year he fought for the championship until the last race, while this year he owed nothing to the team but is deciding to continue to do a spectacular job.“.