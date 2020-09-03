Ángel Haro participated in the press conference to present the Betis signings and Betis maximum president made a firm defense, another one, of his vice president López Catalán. Haro categorically denied that he had been asked to “cut off Catalan’s head,” while affirming that he would not do so if required because he would consider it an attack on himself.

“At no time has I been concerned about shareholder power, the only thing that haunts me is that Betis win. It is false that I have manifestly requested the removal of López Catalán from the Council, since that would mean asking for my departure as well. The Council It is open to the entry of new sensitivities or people who can contribute. The main thing is to share the project, not actions. If you are looking for conflicts, look elsewhere “, was the sentence of Ángel Haro.

In addition, the president of Betis analyzed the economic situation of the entity and warned that there will be no extraordinary disbursements if income of the same type is not produced by offers to players of the current squad: “All our ordinary and extraordinary income will be reduced This leads us to manage the club in a coherent and responsible way. The clear bet is on a solvent coach like Pellegrini. We are going to try to maintain our assets because we have a good squad. It is going to be a complex year but we have to adapt to the circumstances . We have to be responsible and we cannot mortgage the future of the club. We have to be consistent with the income we have. In this market situation, the extraordinary income that allows you to go after players is not being produced and We cannot go to the market. We will have to promote other things. “