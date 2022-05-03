The president of Betis, Ángel Haro, took stock of the current situation of the Verdiblanco team before the club’s official lunch at the Seville Fair. He did not hesitate to show his satisfaction with the campaign signed by Pellegrini’s team: “It is a Fair of great joy and happiness. Hopefully it will not be the last one that we do in this way. Now we focus on the League, we have a lot at stake. sports is the happiest fair since I’ve been here”.

Fekir Aesthetics: “Players find their bearings quickly. Fekir’s hat is well chosen. You have to respect those looks.”

Future: “We are mentally focused on winning the Champions League. That is why we have to be focused. In Getafe it was a difficult match. The Barcelona match is key to having options to fight for fourth place”.

Seville: “If I come across Pepe I will greet him as always. The Betis have every right in the world to celebrate. There are Champions League options and now all our efforts are there”.

Level against Barcelona: “The team is in a good moment. It’s more tired, but it’s a good moment because Barcelona are almost guaranteed the Champions League”.

Controversy with Joaquin: “I’m not very fond of bullfighting. But few have done as much for bullfighting as Joaquín.”