Miss India, actress Harnaz Sandhu, won the title of Miss Universe 2021, in a ceremony that was held with direct attendance in the early hours of Monday morning in the city of Eilat on the Red Sea.

Sandow, 21, outperformed 79 competitors from countries around the world.

The seventieth edition of the annual competition, which is being held in Israel for the first time, faced complications due to the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the emergence of the mutant Omicron.

Sandu was chosen as Miss Universe in the competition that took place in the coastal city of Eilat on the Red Sea, while Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferrara was first runner-up and Miss South Africa, second runner-up.

Among the 80 contenders for the crown were Miss Morocco Kawthar Ben Halima and her Bahraini counterpart Manar Nadim Diani.