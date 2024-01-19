The Chinese telephony giant Huawei has announced the introduction of HarmonyOS Next, the latest version of its operating system. This evolution, scheduled for commercial launch in the fourth quarter of 2024, represents a major departure from Huawei's traditional reliance on the Android system. Initially developed in 2019 as a response to restrictions imposed by the United States, HarmonyOS had until now supported applications built for Android. However, as reported by China Daily, the new version of HarmonyOS, called HarmonyOS Next, will no longer allow the use of Android apps, nor will it be able to read Android code.

The announcement, made during the launch event of the new operating system, revealed that HarmonyOS Next will be introduced to developers in the second quarter of 2024, setting the stage for its commercial launch in the second half of the year. The next version of the Huawei Mate smartphone is also expected to run on this new operating system. Huawei's strategic change focuses on strengthening its software ecosystem. With more than 800 million devices, including third-party products currently using HarmonyOS, the company has seen an increase of 100 million devices in just five months. Huawei also announced that more than 200 leading application developers have already integrated their work with the HarmonyOS ecosystem.

Yu Chengdong, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said the new HarmonyOS was designed to be more user-friendly, secure, intelligent and interconnected. “A real operating system requires a solid foundation and ecosystem,” Yu said, highlighting the platform's use on a wide range of devices. The development represents a significant step for Huawei in its pursuit of greater autonomy and innovation in the global technology sector. With the launch of HarmonyOS Next, Huawei not only challenges the industry giants, but also positions itself as a pioneer in the era of alternative operating systems.