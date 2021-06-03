On June 2, the Chinese cell phone company Huawei announced the launch of its new operating system known as HarmonyOS. In addition, he released a list of all the devices in his family that will be able to run with this software.

Remember that Huawei it’s had a rough couple of years. In 2019, the government of the USA prohibited the company from working with any American company, forcing them to move away from Google and its popular operating system Android.

Huawei back on the run with HarmonyOS

By early 2019, the company had become one of the largest and most important cell phone manufacturers. Some experts even estimated that by the end of the year he would take the place of Samsung like number one. But sanctions came in and those estimates went down the drain.

With the launch of HarmonyOS it seems that Huawei it could recover from its stumbling block since it will not only serve to become independent of Android. The new operating system will function as a platform through which different devices such as computers, smart watches, household appliances and even cars can be connected.

The operating system will be available from June 2 and users will be given the option to decide if they want to switch to HarmonyOS or prefer to stay with the system Android. If you have a cell phone from the brand, don’t worry because most of your devices will be able to run this new software, only that the updates of the older models will happen sometime between June 2021 and early 2022.

At the end of the launch event of the HarmonyOS Details about the new Huawei P50 were also shown. However, a launch date for this new device was not given, as it is not clear when they will be able to launch it due to the same US restrictions.

