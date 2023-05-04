French developer and publisher DON’T NOD has announced the exit date officer of Harmony: The Fall of Reveriehis new narrative adventure: June 8, 2023 on PC (Steam) and Nintendo Switch, June 22, 2023 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

At the same time, one was published playable demo on Steam at LudoNarraCon 2023 (download from here). It will be available until May 21, 2023. By installing it, you can try the first act of the game, the introductory one, with which you learn about the setting, the story and the cast of characters. Members of the development team will also live stream the game on Steam.

If that weren’t enough, a new trailer for the game has also been released, which you can check out below.

For more details, you can read our test of Harmony: The Fall of Reverie of fresh publication.

We also read the synopsis of the game:

In the very near future… Polly, returning home after a few years spent abroad in search of her missing mother, realizes that her town has changed radically. A megacorporation called MK controls the population and threatens the community.

Soon Polly will discover that she possesses the gift of clairvoyance, which will put her in contact with Reverie, the realm of human Ambitions: Glory, Happiness, Power, Chaos, Bond and Truth. In this world, Polly transforms into Harmony, the goddess who has the ability to choose which Ambition will end up dominating Reverie and thus restore the delicate balance between the world of the gods and the human one.