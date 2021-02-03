The US veto has done a lot of damage to Huwei, and has forced the Chinese company to push Harmony OS, an operating system that, according to Huawei itself, started from a totally new development, that is to say, it was not going to limit itself to copying neither Android nor iOS.

Harmony OS was going to be a totally new operating system, with an optimized approach and improvements at the level of performance and security that would make it, in theory, an all-terrain platform capable of working perfectly on both smartphones and wearables, and even smart devices.

Unfortunately, none of this has been accomplished. The first in-depth review of Harmony OS has confirmed that it is Android 10 in its “open-source” version, dressed with the EMUI customization layer and with the necessary changes so that in those sections where the name of Android 10 should appear, Harmony OS appears instead.

Ron Amadeo, from Ars Technica, has published a very complete article where he lists all the keys that have allowed him to confirm that Harmony OS is, simply, an Android 10 “incognito”, but without a doubt the clearest and most relevant is that the applications that we download through Huawei’s AppGallery recognize it as Android 10 Q. Clearer, impossible.

Why is it a problem that Harmony OS is Android 10?

Well it is very simple, because Huawei promised the opposite. The Chinese giant said, on several occasions, that it wanted to separate itself from Google, and that with Harmony OS they were going to shape a totally new operating system, with its own base and with important improvements that were going to put it in a very competitive position.

In the end, none of that has been fulfilled. Harmony OS is an Android 10 in its “open-source” version dressed in the Huawei cape, with all that this implies. This version of Android comes without the apps and without the Google mobile services, which means that we cannot download the app ecosystem from the Mountain View giant, and that we cannot access the Google Play app store either.

I understand that Huawei has been in a difficult situation because of everything that is falling on him after the United States veto, and it may, therefore, have not had time to shape, from scratch, a mobile operating system with a high degree of compatibility and good performance without having to take on major headaches, and that is why he has had to change his plans and pull Android 10 to shape Harmony OS.

With everything, even being this understanding, I have a hard time understanding why Huawei has not openly recognized it, why has he insisted on selling Harmony OS as something new and innovative when in reality it is nothing more than an Android 10 in makeup, and I am also left with the doubt of how Harmony OS will evolve if Huawei achieves a license that allows it to return to use Google mobile services. At this point, I can’t help but remember what we saw in this story when we discussed Huawei’s bluff with Harmony OS.