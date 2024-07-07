Digital dentistry is one of the latest treatments that have recently become widespread. Dr. Osama Alawi, a consultant in smile rehabilitation and prosthetics at Harmony Medical Group, confirms that dentistry is not far from the technological development that has taken place, and that in recent years, we have come to rely on digital x-rays that allow a three-dimensional view of the skull, teeth and bones, which helps us in diagnosis and treatment plan. We can also scan the teeth instead of taking a traditional impression, which helps us in developing an accurate treatment plan.

In addition, we can now enter 3D X-rays and digital dental scans to give a complete picture of the patient, as well as scan the patient’s face to develop a treatment plan that includes implants and prosthetics, which greatly serves the patient.

There is no doubt that artificial intelligence greatly helps in diagnosis, as it helps through continuous education and huge data that helps in reading x-rays with an accuracy rate of up to 90%, which facilitates our work as doctors and reduces human errors. In addition, artificial intelligence also plays a role in cosmetics, as we can design a patient’s smile based on the existing image data and suggest healthy and natural tooth shapes that suit the patient’s face and mouth.

The use of stem cells in dentistry is one of the most important treatments. There are banks for preserving umbilical cord cells, because they contain stem cells. Children’s baby teeth also contain stem cells that can be preserved in specialized banks for future use.

These cells can be used to restore tooth and bone tissue, and Japanese research has been conducted to discover the protein responsible for tooth growth to re-stimulate growth.

Harmony Medical Group is committed to providing the latest treatments in the world through a team of highly skilled dentists, orthodontists, prosthodontists, periodontists, pediatric dentists, endodontists, implantologists, and oral and maxillofacial surgeons, each with years of experience, and equipped with advanced dental tools, techniques and treatments to ensure that your oral health journey is effective and satisfying.

Harmony Medical Group’s commitment to quality extends to a wide range of dental services, from routine check-ups to smile enhancement and complex full mouth rehabilitation to achieve a brighter, healthier smile, and achieve the highest levels of satisfaction and happiness among our guests at the center.