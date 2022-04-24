Volt’s members’ congress, about the affair with Member of Parliament Nilüfer Gündogan, has been going on for hours on Sunday morning when party director Emmy Mol says: “We are the party of dialogue and harmony.”

Dialogue, that’s for sure. In every row there is someone who wants to ask a question, and one after the other Volter is angry when it doesn’t seem to work, due to lack of time. So: harmony? At least not at this conference.

The largest of Volt Netherlands ever, there are about 650 members. And in the great hall of 1931 in Den Bosch it is noticeable that the party has little experience with such party meetings. Already in the first minute of the congress, the party loses control of the day.

Meltem Kaya, a member from Amsterdam, wants to have a motion that the board had removed from the voting list – there was insufficient support from the members in advance for the submission – to be put to the vote. The motion calls on the board to initiate a new, independent investigation into the reports against Nilüfer Gündogan. According to the petitioners, the current investigation is not independent. Gündogan herself also says so, which is why she does not want to participate in the investigation of integrity agency BING.

Confusion breaks out at this point: no one knows how to proceed. The board does not want a new investigation, ‘we can’t do that to the reporters’, but feels pressured by the mood in the room. The board withdrew for deliberation, and a discussion started among members about what exactly an ‘order proposal’ is. The discussion lasts until the end of the morning, when the evaluation of the Gundogan issue should have been over.

Five board members on stage

On stage, five Volt board members account for their role in the matter. The co-chairs, Peter-Paul de Leeuw and Sacha Muller, are not there. De Leeuw calls in from South Africa, as does the treasurer. Muller is at home overworked. Members ask countless critical questions to the board members, who then look at each other a lot.

Almost all questioners criticize the way in which the board and party leader Laurens Dassen have dealt with the affair. Gundogan was suspended in February after an internal complaint. After that, thirteen Volters reported complaints about Gündogan’s behavior to research agency BING. These included sexual harassment, assault and intimidation. But the preliminary relief judge withdrew the suspension and Dassen apologized to Gundogan. After a reconstruction in NRC, in which, among other things, five reporters told their story, Gündogan was expelled from the group and expelled as a member. Gündogan will continue as an independent Member of Parliament.

Questions about rules and procedures

If the mood in the hall says something about the mood in the party, the party leadership still has a lot to explain. A striking number of questions are of a procedural nature: did everything go according to the rules? A young member from Amsterdam wants to know about Volt’s “rule of law principles”. Several members suggest that Gündogan has worked out the faction too quickly, or perhaps because of other motives. Because was it actually known that the reports were correct? And why was Gundogan suspended in a telephone conversation, “and not vis à vis, as it should be”? Remarkably few questions are about the behavior of Gundogan himself. There is hardly any mention of the thirteen reporters.

Members want to know whether Gundogan was not “thrown in front of the bus”. Rob Keijsers, secretary of the board, says: “No. On the contrary, we regularly stopped the bus to ask her to get on.”

Followers of Laurens Dassen notice that the Gundogan faithful are very vocal. Their questions, their criticism set the tone. Dassen gets applause, though, when he says in the afternoon that “wants to restore the trust that has been damaged here and there with optimism and self-criticism”. Lately it was ‘undoable’, says Dassen, ‘I found it super difficult’. “Everyone was pulled and doubted.” Dassen has found out, he says, that it is still unclear what the role of the faction is and what the board is about, “and how we work together”.

Motion comes into vote anyway

At half past four on Sunday afternoon, Congress is already hours behind schedule, it appears that the disputed motion about a new investigation will be put to the vote after all. Volt members have until next Tuesday to demand or reject such a new investigation. The petitioner Martin Gravelotte says on stage that he has known and befriended ‘Nilüfer’ for ten years, and that she has a ‘right to reply’ – from an agency she does trust. She also suspects, he says, that a group of people from the party are “deliberately trying to discredit her” and wanted her out of Volt. Gravelotte says it seems “not very likely” to him. “But you can only really start a healing process in the party if you are sure that this is not the case.”

This is a major setback for the party leadership, which had hoped to close the Gundogan issue. Sacha Muller and Peter-Paul de Leeuw will no longer experience this sequel as co-chairs. They resign immediately, although they give reasons other than the party crisis as an explanation. Muller felt that the pressure could no longer be combined with her family. De Leeuw wanted to focus on his business. Board member Emmy Mol is temporarily taking over their duties as chairman.

On the podium, secretary Rob Keijsers says that the “healing process” will take longer if there is a new investigation. And those who, he says, are not at all waiting for it are the reporters. “Then they have to go through hell again.”