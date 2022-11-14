RIn retrospect, the choice of the two players in front of the camera was not an all-round success: In a commercial published two weeks ago by the new Eintracht partner JNTO, a Japanese tourism company, Makoto Hasebe and Mario Götze talk about Eintracht Frankfurt’s trip to Japan, to which the team by Oliver Glasner left on Monday. “Interesting country and interesting people,” said midfielder Götze in the best advertising manner, “I’m looking forward to the tour.”

How authentic the anticipation of the marketing outing, including two friendlies against the J1 League teams Urawa Red Diamonds (Wednesday, 11.30 a.m. CET on Sky) and Gamba Osaka (Saturday, 6.00 a.m. CET on Sky) to Japan, 11 flight hours away, after six English weeks actually was in the series remains open. What is certain, however, is that Götze was not there when the Frankfurt entourage boarded the plane to Tokyo. Götze was also at Frankfurt Airport on Monday afternoon, but his destination was Oman, where the German national team is preparing for the World Cup.

“Get in touch with people”

From 14th to 20th November, 28 players will travel to the Land of the Rising Sun in support of the club’s internationalization strategy, including eight young talents. “Our squad for Japan shows that we have made a step forward in youth work,” said sporting director Markus Krösche before departure. The six world championship drivers as well as Rafael Borré and Hrvoje Smolčić are not there.

In addition to the two friendlies in Tokyo and Osaka, the program also includes a visit to a Buddhist temple, sword fighting and meetings with fans. The four scheduled training sessions will be held in part in public: “We want to get in touch with people and are very happy to be able to immerse ourselves in the culture,” said Jan Strasheim, Head of Media and Communication, at a press conference at the end of October.







Brand ambassador Uwe Bein and the injured defender Makoto Hasebe are also on board. Both once played for the current Super Cup winners Urawa Red Diamonds, the first friendlies. “I’m happy to be able to visit my home country and show it to my colleagues,” said Hasebe. Those responsible tried to emphasize the sporting and cultural appeal of the trip. Obviously, the main aim should be to help the “Eintracht Frankfurt” brand to become better known in Asia: “The trip is very important for our international approach,” said Strasheim.

“The other leagues are running away from us”

The Hessians founded a subsidiary in China in 2018, and in 2020 the first US office was opened in New York. The professional squad traveled to the training camp in Abu Dhabi for several years, and in 2017 to the United States. “Eintracht Frankfurt wants to play an important role in international marketing,” said Strasheim, explaining his club’s activity.

Board spokesman Axel Hellmann, who has also been on the executive committee of the German Football League (DFL) since August, keeps an eye on the finances of the club and the league: “The other leagues are running away from us, while our revenues are stagnating.” Awareness and value can be increased the Bundesliga through the presence of German clubs abroad. The DFL created incentives for this in 2013 for the first time in the form of subsidies for training camps in lucrative countries.







There are good reasons why Eintracht Frankfurt, one of the hottest brands that the DFL has to offer these days, is traveling to Japan of all places: 100,000 Japanese tourists visit Frankfurt every year, and around 250 Japanese companies have their German or European headquarters in the region. And with nine players, the Bundesliga has the most Japanese players in its operations in the five top European leagues.

Just 20 hours after the final whistle of the Bundesliga game at Rhein-Main neighbors Mainz 05, the Frankfurters were back on the plane together. Oliver Glasner took it sporty: “We played a bit too little, so we’ll play the two games in Tokyo and Osaka,” said the Eintracht coach with a wink. According to tour guide Hasebe, his well-travelled Europafighters can definitely look forward to catering in the Far East. After all, Japanese food is “the best in the world”.