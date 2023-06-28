Harmony Fall of the Reverie is the new project of Don’t Noddevelopers known for Life is Strange. With this title, the developers wanted to change the cards on the table a bit as regards the graphic style and gameplay, which this time will be a little more basic than what we have come to know with the other titles made by the software house . In what sense? Let’s talk about it in detail in our review of Harmony Fall of the Reverie.

The weight of the Gods

The story of Harmony Fall of the Reverie begins with Polly, the protagonist, who returns to her hometown because her mother has disappeared. While she searches for a possible lead in the house, she finds one weird necklace which will carry the girl into the magical world of Reverieinhabited by special beings who represent the aspirations of human beings, for example we have Power And Glory.

Polly will find herself in the role of harmonyand he will discover that his mother is actually a deity.

The plot flows quite smoothly, and it is one of the few strong points of Harmony Fall of the Reverie, this is because if the smoothness is commendable, the world buildingand also i characters don’t shine particularly, including the hero. The exposure of the not exactly perfect relationship with the mother is poorly managed, when instead Don’t Nod has accustomed us to something completely different, especially when it comes to parent-child relationships (a striking example is the one between Chloe and her stepfather of her in Life is Strangewritten and expounded in a way that both sides empathize with, and the two characters also had some depth from their own experiences).

This thing, however, it is totally missing in Harmony Fall of the Reverie, and it is something so below average that it destroys even the desire to read the static dialogues that will appear on the screen. Why are we talking about static dialogues? Well, Harmony Fall of the Reverie is very different from the rest of the Don’t Nod IP.

Do we decide or is it fate?

One of the things that most attracted us to Harmony Fall of the Reverie is the theme main game: the fate. Managing a story that talks about an element that is static and impossible to change is very difficult, since it would create paradoxesa bit like when it comes to time travel.

So the curiosity of seeing this element transposed into a video game is really interesting, especially if the player has it in his hand cards For choose its ending.

And perhaps this is precisely the thing that left us speechless, in our test, but not positively. The protagonist manages to see more or less the future waiting for you, branched out as if it were a block diagram. But before talking about the choices we have to take a small step back: before we get to the diagrams there will be gods dialogues among the protagonists, where you will simply have to listen and understand what is being said to you (and if you don’t speak English well, know that the game Not it’s available in Italian).

After this roundup of characters appearing and disappearing in front of a static backdrop, you’ll have to make a choice. Often the decisions will make you more friends with a certain character, you will notice it because on the choice there is the symbol that represents a member of the cast. Thus you will earn tokens that you will need to unlock the most important choices.

This however it is not really good, since sometimes you will be forced to play sections of roleplay different from the choices you would have made “blind”, ruining the basic experience of a game that belongs to this category.

So the positive side lies in extending the duration, but on the other hand we have the destruction of a key mechanics graphic adventures. In fact, at a certain point decisions are no longer made because “it’s what you would do”, but simply because it’s the one that brings advantages for advancing in this flowchart, which is generally done from the second run onwardsperhaps to see the different aspects or to unlock trophies.

Aesthetically fascinating

Luckily Harmony Fall of the Reverie is a really fascinating game from an aesthetic point of view, and has a really nice glance, with really beautiful designs and a particular color palette, quite high in tone, but which doesn’t bother high brightness.

There greater care the various have it game characterswhich are immediately recognizable, and it really is as if they physically represented what they are, a commendable feature that denotes a treatment special for the character design by Don’t Nod.

During our test we didn’t find any kind of bug or glitch, so technically from this point of view the game holds up well. As far as the audio aspect is concerned, there isn’t much to say: it’s all quite sparse, but the soundtrack does its job and manages to accompany the various scenes and choices of the player.

Unfortunately Harmony Fall of the Reverie cannot be considered among the games that will make the contemporary history of Don’t Nod. It is an experiment, of a change of direction. It would be something substantially appreciable, if only it weren’t so flat. And a little’ as if it were a story already written and that we follow only as spectators, and not as protagonists, making only the choices that are convenient for progress. Which it is a perfect parallel with the concept of fatebut we do not believe that the team wanted to achieve this result.