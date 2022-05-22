Senate President says the opposite path leads to authoritarianism and sees no reason to contest the electoral process

The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) affirmed this Sunday (May 22, 2022) that harmonious independence between the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary is fundamental for the protection of democracy. Pacheco published article (for subscribers) in the newspaper The globe.

The President of the Senate wrote that “the opposite path leads to authoritarianism, the restriction of freedoms and the annihilation of rights”.

Pacheco states that the limitation of power in the Brazilian constitutional system is due to the separation of powers. According to the president of the Senate, the Powers are independent, but not separate and must have a “a certain level of harmony and cooperation”.

“The separation of powers theory was also developed in opposition to authoritarianism”, he said.

Pacheco also writes that “there is no reasonable reason or just cause to contest the fairness of the electoral process” and asked for trust in “Legitimacy of our Powers”, “Prioritizing Dialogue”.

Last week, the senator criticized the president’s action Jair Bolsonaro (PL) against the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, saying that the attitude of the Chief Executive was “an institutional abnormality”.

Bolsonaro countered the statement, saying that Rodrigo Pacheco is from “a huge bias”.

“I will not deny that I supported [o Rodrigo Pacheco]. I didn’t expect him to be as partial as he’s been lately. I don’t want friction with him, but he’s hugely biased.”said the Chief Executive to the Correio da Manhã last Wednesday (May 18, 2022).