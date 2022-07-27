Walther Lozada will be remembered by thousands of Peruvians due to the iconic songs he composed for harmony 10. Because of this, the orchestra gave a concert in the city of Piura so that all lovers of northern cumbia can say goodbye to the singer.

As is known, this Monday, July 25, Walther Lozada passed away due to cirrhosis in an advanced stage. For this reason, his relatives and his closest friends moved the musician’s remains to his native Piura, where his followers will give him their last goodbye.

How was the Armonía 10 concert?

The members of the group expressed their admiration for Walther Lozada and sang the best-known songs of Armonía 10. Also, the singer’s grandson and nephew took the stage to perform a couple of his hits.

Harmony 10 gives a concert in Piura. Photo: Clinton Medina / The Republic

As you can see, the venue was filled with people who followed the songs that Armonía 10 sang loudly. “I am a victim”, “The brewer”, “Muchachita golosa”, “My God, make me fall in love”, among others, were the most acclaimed by his followers.

Harmony 10 gives a concert in Piura. Photo: Clinton Medina / The Republic

Armonía 10 broadcast the concert virtually

On the other hand, the concert offered by the group also had the objective of reaching all Peruvians and other countries as well. This was possible thanks to the broadcast they made on Facebook, in which more than 15,000 viewers were connected, who sympathized with the family of Walther Lozada and expressed their condolences.

Armonía 10 transmits concert on Facebook. Photo: Facebook capture

What did Walther Lozada die of?

Bianca, the daughter of Walther Lozada, had a conversation with La República and told the reason for her father’s death. This would be due to the lack of a liver donor in time.

“Unfortunately, liver cirrhosis won the battle for us. We were waiting for a liver transplant and just when the transplant was already in progress, an infection ended all our illusions. For this reason, I would like to send a message to all the people: ‘Donate. Donate because my father stayed for a liver donation. There are many families that would be happier,’” he recounted.