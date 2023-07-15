Armonía 10 presented the trend of the song “El bunny” on the TikTok platform. However, the video was not well received by the followers, who demanded the presence of the ‘Gato’ Bazancreator of the characteristic steps that are part of the theme.

In the video shared by the Armonía 10 account, members of the orchestra are seen performing the characteristic steps of the song together with Carlota, a character played by Carlos Vílchez. Another of the artists remembered after the video was broadcast was Alberto Silverio Gallardo Juárez, better known as ‘Makuko’ . The deceased artist was in charge of interpreting, on more than one occasion, “El conejito”.

#Harmony #trend #quotThe #rabbitquotbut #fans #Gato #Bazán