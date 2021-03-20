Through their Facebook account, the members of Armonía 10 gave good news and expressed their happiness for having been part with a grain of sand.

It turns out that a fan of the Piura group was in ICU after testing positive for COVID-19. In that sense, a relative of this follower asked the orchestra for a video dedicated to his loved one. Harmony 10 He did not think twice and, after some coordination, they complied with what was requested.

However, the best came later, the same person who contacted them informed them that, after several weeks of fighting, the fan left the ICU and overcame the coronavirus.

“Harmonious, a story with a happy ending! On February 28, Milagros wrote to us via Twitter, telling us that her first cousin Ronald Cruz (a psychiatrist) was interned with a mechanical ventilator in the ICU of the Rebagliati Hospital and asked us for a video greeting since Ronald is a harmonious of heart and perhaps the videos could help to lift his spirits“Said Armonía 10 on Facebook.

“We were able to send him the video praying to God for his speedy recovery and today (yesterday) March 19 He writes us again and gives us the good news, his cousin left the ICU and is grateful for the greeting, he is still in recovery. We are happy because today, one more warrior overcame this evil with the help of all an excellent staff, a hug to all, “added the Peruvian group.

Finally, Harmony 10 He called for a speedy recovery for all those who are fighting against the coronavirus and its aftermath.

“We pray for all those who are fighting the same fight today, so that they can soon rid themselves of this evil. Blessings ”, concluded the orchestra.

Harmony 10 happy for a fan who left UCI after beating COVID-19. Photo: publication of Armonía 10 / Facebook.

